Suspect arrested, charged with manslaughter after fatal altercation in Roncesvalles area

A suspect has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in his 60s in the Roncesvalles area of Toronto on Boxing Day.

On Dec. 26, Toronto police were called to the area of Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues, just south of Dundas Street West, shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a man found unconscious.

Responding officers found the victim in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the man was assaulted in an altercation with another man. The suspect had been riding his bike and reportedly throwing objects in the area before the altercation, they said

On Saturday, Toronto police issued a news release identifying the deceased as 68-year-old Vinko Skoko, of Toronto. Skoko is Toronto’s 72nd homicide victim of the year, the service confirmed.

The release said Toronto resident Vangeli Keskinov, 51, had been arrested a day earlier, on Friday. Police charged Keskinov with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon.

The charges have not been tested in court. The accused made his first appearance at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Toronto.

CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman spent several hours at the scene on Tuesday, learning that Skoko, a contractor, lived nearby and that he was of Croatian descent.

He had four or five children and was known by neighbours as a “family man.”