    • Suspect arrested after woman kicked, hit in the head with object near Don Mills Station: police

    Toronto police say an arrest has been made after a woman was kicked and repeatedly hit in the head with an object near Don Mills Station on Saturday.

    Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East for unknown trouble at around 12:30 p.m.

    According to police, a woman was walking with her children from Don Mills Station when a man made a comment directed at her children, prompting the woman to reply.

    Investigators said the man allegedly kicked her before grabbing an unidentified object and striking her in the head multiple times, causing the woman to drop and break her phone.

    Police also alleged that the man threatened to kill her before he ran away.

    The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A suspect, identified by police as 43-year-old Suresh Nithiyananthan, of Toronto, has now been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and mischief, damaging property under $5,000, police said.

    News of the arrest comes after police released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the case over the weekend.

    With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych 

