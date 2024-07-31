TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect arrested after man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Chopper 24) Police are on the scene of a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Chopper 24)
    A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto, and police say a suspect is in custody.

    Officers received a call for a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets at 4:42 p.m.

    When they arrived, police say a man in his 20s was located suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, police say a 28-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.

    It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

