Suspect accused in arson outside Jewish day school was using storage shed for shelter, Toronto police say

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with an arson outside a Jewish day school earlier this week.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on July 30 at The Leo Baeck Day School, located near St. Clair Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

Police allege that a suspect was using an exterior storage shed on the property for shelter and on July 29, the school discovered this and removed the man’s belongings from the shed.

According to investigators, the structure was set ablaze after the suspect returned to the shed to discover his belongings had been removed.

Police said the suspect was observed leaving the shed shortly after the fire started.

“The fire and heat resulted in damage to the shed and broke several of the school's windows,” police said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

Police previously said that while the hate crime unit had been consulted, investigators do not believe the incident was motivated by hate.

Police have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Mark Anthony Dela-Cruz. An image of Dela-Cruz, who is wanted for one count of arson, has now been released and investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police at 416-460-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.