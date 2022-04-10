Summerlicious to return to Toronto in August

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerlicious is returning to Toronto in August.

Mayor John Tory announced Sunday that the annual culinary event would resume this summer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 28.

“I am delighted that Summerlicious – a favourite amongst foodies in the city – will return in August,” Tory said in a written statement released Sunday.

“While restaurants have been hard hit through this pandemic, we haven’t stopped finding new and innovative ways to support these business owners and keep people working – including with this free and improved Summerlicious program. With incredible restaurants across Toronto and diverse cuisine options to choose from, there’s something for everyone. I encourage Toronto residents to continue supporting and celebrating the revival of Toronto restaurants by safely joining friends and dining in locally to sample the diverse culinary offerings Toronto restaurants have to offer.”

Summerlicious, along with the winter food festival Winterlicious, launched in 2003.

The city says this year's program, along with the renewed CafeTO program, will help support the recovery of Toronto's restaurant industry.

To make it easier to participate, the city says it will waive fees for all participating restaurants, offer greater flexibility for restaurants to set menus and price points, and will have simplified online application.

Applications will be accepted from April 14 to April 29 and participants will be confirmed in mid-May.