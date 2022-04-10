Summerlicious to return to Toronto in August
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerlicious is returning to Toronto in August.
Mayor John Tory announced Sunday that the annual culinary event would resume this summer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 28.
“I am delighted that Summerlicious – a favourite amongst foodies in the city – will return in August,” Tory said in a written statement released Sunday.
“While restaurants have been hard hit through this pandemic, we haven’t stopped finding new and innovative ways to support these business owners and keep people working – including with this free and improved Summerlicious program. With incredible restaurants across Toronto and diverse cuisine options to choose from, there’s something for everyone. I encourage Toronto residents to continue supporting and celebrating the revival of Toronto restaurants by safely joining friends and dining in locally to sample the diverse culinary offerings Toronto restaurants have to offer.”
Summerlicious, along with the winter food festival Winterlicious, launched in 2003.
The city says this year's program, along with the renewed CafeTO program, will help support the recovery of Toronto's restaurant industry.
To make it easier to participate, the city says it will waive fees for all participating restaurants, offer greater flexibility for restaurants to set menus and price points, and will have simplified online application.
Applications will be accepted from April 14 to April 29 and participants will be confirmed in mid-May.
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Youngest Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
Live updates: Syrian army defector calls Russian general a war criminal
Russia's newly appointed battlefield commander in Ukraine made his reputation crushing resistance to Syrian President Bashar Assad during that country's devastating civil war.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Living with COVID-19: Experts divided on U.K. plan as cases soar
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's conservative government is determined to stick to its 'living with COVID' plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.
New study suggests mushrooms may talk to each other with up to 50 'words'
A new study has found that mushrooms may be able to communicate with each other through patterns in electrical signals.
'It was the only one right decision:' Canadian recounts time spent with Ukraine army
Just a few weeks ago Maksym Sliepukhov was taking cover in a Ukrainian forest after Russian missiles hit the army base where he had been training for combat. Now, after surviving the missile strike and getting his mother to Canada, Sliepukhov recounts his time in Ukraine.
Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions boosts Quebec Conservatives ahead of fall vote
In a province where opposition parties have generally backed the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime has built support through his opposition to lockdown measures. His party, which received less than two per cent of the vote in Quebec's 2018 provincial election when it was led by Adrien Pouliot, is now regularly polling in second or third place.
Quebec announces $225.8 million plan to support cultural sector
Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy announced on Sunday a new $225.8 million plan to support the province's cultural community, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.
Montreal's Les Supremes win world synchronized figure skating championship
Montreal's Les Supremes captured the world synchronized skating championship Saturday.
One person taken to hospital and cat rescued after apartment fire in London, Ont.
One person was taken to hospital following an apartment building fire early Sunday morning.
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
Kittens found in trash bag taken to humane society, Kitchener residents arrested: WRPS
Police have arrested two people from Kitchener after four live kittens were found in a trash bag.
Fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. under investigation
A driver involved in a crash on Hwy. 401 in Puslinch, Ont. has died.
Ford announces $75M for Northlander train revival
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney announced in Timmins on Sunday the government will spend $75 million to restore passenger rail service connecting the northern and southern regions.
Elliot Lake man dies after driving into concrete barrier
A 54-year-old Elliot Lake man has died after the van he was driving hit a concrete barrier while exiting a parking lot, police say.
Canadians with disabilities feeling left behind by federal budget
Canadians living with disabilities say they’re being left behind by the Liberal government, after a promised disability benefit was not included in last week’s budget.
This 80-year-old Ottawa home is on the market for $1.649 million
An 80-year-old home in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood is on the market for $1.649 million, with the agent saying the home is on the market primarily for land value.
Woman calls for help with smart watch after overnight crash
A woman was able to call for help using her Apple Watch after crashing her vehicle overnight in the Metcalfe area.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
One person dead following two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach late Saturday night.
Police investigating stolen vehicle in Bracebridge
Provincial police are seeking the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle from Bracebridge.
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
'It will be great': Wharf Rat Rally revved up to return to N.S. this year
After two years on pause, the 18th annual Wharf Rat Rally is scheduled to cruise back into Digby, N.S., this year.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
'It's earth shattering': Calgary couple finds home ransacked by thieves posing as city workers
The Russells say their home was broken into last Wednesday when they were not home by a man and a woman, posing as City of Calgary employees.
Road work ahead: Calgary lays out construction projects on the go this year
With more than $140 million in infrastructure investment scheduled for the construction season in Calgary this year, officials say the city is moving ahead with projects to improve movement on roads and access to many communities and businesses.
'A huge rift:' COVID-19 response strains relationships in northern Alberta county
The mayor of High Level, a town in Alberta's far northwest corner, says she has not spoken to the county government for several weeks.
Heavy swath of snow heading for Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that a “heavy swath of snow” is expected to move through the province this coming week.
Man dead after car crashes into North End building: Winnipeg police
One man is dead after his car crashed into a building in Winnipeg’s North End on Saturday.
Manitoba Tory government signals looser purse strings, health money coming in budget
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government, trailing in opinion polls with an election set for next year, is signalling that its upcoming budget will pump more money into health care and offer some sort of protection against rising inflation.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified, suspect vehicle sought after fatal Maple Ridge shooting
Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon.
-
Mounties in Coquitlam are advising the public of a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant who they say they are "obliged to apprehend."
-
Families and advocates of youth addicted to illicit drugs are divided over whether minors should be forced into so-called secure care to stabilize them before longer-term voluntary treatment could be provided.
'A huge rift:' COVID-19 response strains relationships in northern Alberta county
The mayor of High Level, a town in Alberta's far northwest corner, says she has not spoken to the county government for several weeks.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Lobster boil raising money for Alzheimer’s society returns after pandemic hiatus
The 5th annual East Coast Kitchen Party & Lobster Boil was held at the Edmonton Inn Saturday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.