    • Subway trains in Toronto travelling as slow as 15 km/h due to reduced speed zones

    Some TTC riders may have noticed a slower-than-normal commute this week thanks to the introduction of “reduced speed zones” across the subway system.

    According to the TTC, these zones were implemented on both Line 1 and Line 2 after it was discovered that sections of the track were found to have “state-of-good-repair needs.”

    “The reduced speed zones are a precaution to reduce stress on the tracks until repairs are made. We are actively working to address the slow speed zones and they are progressively being fixed,” TTC spokesperson Adrian Grundy confirmed to CP24.com.

    Trains in reduced speed zones are travelling between 15 and 25 kilometres per hour, considerably slower than the 40 to 50 kilometres per hour that they normally travel.

    The list of reduced speed zones is regularly being updated on the TTC’s website, Grundy said.

    The TTC said it is also shutting down Line 1 early at 11 p.m. nightly on multiple days this week and next to perform track work related to these reduced speed zones.

    “We are encouraging TTC customers to check the TTC website before they travel and factor in extra time for their commute, depending on where they are going,” Grundy added.

    “The website has the latest information on where we are experiencing delays.”

    When asked how long these delays are expected to last, Grundy said they will “continue in the coming weeks.”

