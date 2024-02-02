TORONTO
Toronto

    • Subway service temporarily suspended along portion of Line 1

    A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    For about an hour, there was TTC subway service between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge.

    In a social media post, the transit agency said it was responding to an injury on the tracks, prompting service to shut down.

    As of 5:20 p.m., service resumed.

