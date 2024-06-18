Strict new rules coming for Canadians bringing dogs across U.S. border

The rules for taking a dog into the U.S. are about to get stricter for the thousands of Canadians who take their furry friends south of the border each year.

The change, set to take effect in August, will require dogs entering the U.S. by land, air, or sea to meet certain health standards, including having up-to-date vaccinations and a microchip. Owners will need to fill out new registration forms ahead of their trip. If the dog’s owner fails to meet any of requirements, their furry friend won’t be allowed to cross the U.S. border and will be asked to turn around.

Jim and Cindy Novakowski of Courtice, Ont., enjoy travelling with their miniature golden doodle, Mikey, and have taken him to the United States several times.

“We’ve gone to South Carolina. We like to go in the spring and fall and take the dog with us. He has a riot down there,” Novakowski told CTV News Toronto.

Once the new regulations come into effect, it could also cost dog owners hundreds of dollars each so as well as a lot more paperwork, it’s also an added expense.

According to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA), the new requirements are being brought in to protect animals and people.

“There is some concern with the movement of disease. When it comes to the movement of pets, it has been very unregulated in the past,” Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury, a veterinarian and representative of the Newfoundland and Labrador on the CVMA Council, told CTV News Toronto.

The U.S. has said they are concerned about the spread of rabies and wants to make sure all dogs have the proper vaccinations.

The Novakowskis said they’re not sure if they will go south of the border again once the new rules are in effect.

“I don’t think we are going to be going down there anymore. It’s a lot of money to spend,” Cindy Novakowski said. “We are going to stay here.”