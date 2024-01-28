Stabbing near Kensington Market, 2 people injured

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing that happened in downtown Toronto Sunday morning.

Police say that they responded to reports of a man stabbed in the abdomen at 6:40 a.m. in the College Street and Augusta Avenue area. Paramedics say that a man in his 20s has been transported to hospital with serious stab wound injuries.

Another person is being treated on scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that one person is in custody.

Crews are currently on scene.