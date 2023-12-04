TORONTO
    • Stabbing in Scarborough sends woman to hospital with serious injuries

    Toronto police say a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough.

    It happened shortly after 7 a.m. near McCowan Road, and Trudelle Street, near Eglinton Avenue East.

    Police said one person was stabbed after an altercation in the area.

    The victim’s injuries after believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

    Officers are on scene and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

