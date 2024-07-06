TORONTO
Toronto

    • Stabbing in Mississauga leaves woman dead; one person in custody

    Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Mississauga on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
    One person has died after a stabbing in Mississauga on Saturday.

    Peel police were initially called to Glen Erin and Windwood drives, north of Britannia Road West, for a disturbance and reports of a fight.

    Police say a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A male suspect has been taken into custody, police say.

    It is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

