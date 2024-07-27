TORONTO
Toronto

Stabbing in Etobicoke sends 1 to hospital: police

An ambulance is seen in this photo taken on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) An ambulance is seen in this photo taken on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
One person has been sent to hospital, and another arrested, after a stabbing that happened in Etobicoke on Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened just after midnight on Kendleton Drive near the Albion Road and Kipling Avenue area.

Police allege that one person was stabbed and transported to hospital following an argument between two people. Police told CP24 that the victim is in stable condition, and the accused has been arrested.

