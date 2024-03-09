Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man in life-threatening condition

TORONTO
    A man in his 20s has been hospitalized following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Front Street West and Bay Street at 4:42 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed.

    They transported the victim to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

    Meanwhile, police say they are looking for a Black male suspect in his 30s, five-foot-teen with brown curly hair and was last seen wearing a dark jacket.

