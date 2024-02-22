TORONTO
Toronto

Stabbing downtown sends 1 man to hospital in critical condition

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a stabbing near Church and Shuter streets. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a stabbing near Church and Shuter streets. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing downtown early Thursday morning.

It happened near Shuter and Church streets at around 3:45 a.m.

Paramedics say a male victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

