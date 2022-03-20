St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Toronto after two-year hiatus

Toronto was awash with green Sunday as the city's St. Patrick's Day parade returned to the streets after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people decked in green lined up downtown streets and cheered as colourful floats, mascots, bagpipers, and marching bands paraded to celebrate the Irish heritage.

"We haven't had it for two years. We've missed it so much. So we're so glad to be back and celebrate a special day," one spectator said. Many told CP24 they were happy to be out and about again and partake in festivities after two years of pandemic restrictions that forced many to stay home.

"It's good to get back to normalcy… (The parade) helps," another spectator said who brought his family.

The parade began at noon in the corner of St. George and Bloor Street West and concluded at Nathan Phillips Square. A number of first responders, politicians, and community groups from across the city and the region also walked in the parade.

"I think it's more than just St. Patty's Day, which is always special. But it's the first big event we've had since we've relaxed some of the restrictions. And I hope that everybody's happy about that," Toronto Mayor John Tory said ahead of the parade.

A float is seen at Toronto's St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The spectacle was not held for the past two years because of COVID-19. Many of the city's festivities were also cancelled or were moved online to adhere to public health measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, the city confirmed that major spring and summer festivities will be back in person this year, beginning with the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Ontario has been lifting most of the COVID-19 measures, with mandatory masking set to end in most public settings, including schools, on Monday. All restrictions in the province are expected to end on April 27.

"Because at the time the pandemic started in March of 2020, everybody thought, 'I think, oh, this will be over in three or four months.' We've had these kinds of flu scares before with avian flu and different things. And, you know, lo and behold, here we are two years later, just coming out of it now. And so I think it's been very hard for people," Tory said.

"That's why it's so important that we're coming out of this now. And that we're hopefully going to be able to carefully get back to something that more approaches normal."