Southbound lanes blocked on Hwy. 400 near Aurora, Ont. after 2-vehicle crash

All southbound lanes are blocked on Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont. after a two-vehicle collision Friday evening.

OPP said a transport truck and pickup truck collided shortly after 7 p.m. near King Road.

No injuries were reported, but police said a fuel leak from the tractor tailer has caused the shutdown of all southbound traffic.

The Ministry of Environment has been advised of the leak, which police say is contained to the scene.

Motorists in the area can get off at Lloydtown-Aurora Road to avoid the lane closure.

A cleanup crew is expected to arrive on scene.