Southbound DVP closed from Hwy 401 to York Mills following serious crash

    All lanes of the southbound DVP are currently closed from Highway 401 to York Mills Road after a driver reportedly struck a wall.

    The crash happened on the southbound Don Valley Parkway approaching York Mills Road.

    Toronto paramedics said that a man and a woman are being transported to a trauma centre in "critical, life-threatening condition."

    In an update, police said that southbound DVP from 401 to York Mills remains completely closed for traffic reconstruction "due to extent of the (victims') injuries."

    Drivers heading southbound on Highway 404 must now exit to the eastbound or westbound 401 as there is no access at this time to the southbound DVP.

    Access is also off limits to the southbound DVP from eastbound and westbound 401.

    Motorists should expect significant delays, Toronto police said in a post on X.

    More to come. This is a developing story.

