South Simcoe Police to ask Toronto’s gay community for help in death of 37-year-old man
South Simcoe Police are set Thursday to ask for the help of Toronto's gay community in connection with a homicide case involving a body found in Bradford last month.
In a news release, police said they will be providing an update at 1 p.m. on the death of 37-year-old Mojtaba Shabani.
They will release a new photo of Shabani and appeal to Toronto's LGBTQ2S+ community.
Shabani's remains were discovered by kayakers in the Bradford Canal, in the area of Canal and Simcoe Roads, on April 15.
The cause of his death has not been revealed, but police deemed it a homicide following an autopsy.
Police said Shabani moved from Iran to Canada in 2010. They added that he had ties to Toronto and appeared "to have lived a transient lifestyle."
Police previously released the descriptions of three vehicles they said were registered to Shabani. They are a 2004 grey Honda Accord with the licence plate 'CHAW891,' a 2001 blue Honda Civic with a licence plate 'BVHR490,' and a 2003 red Volkswagen with a licence plate 'CFPC027.'
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
- With files from CTV Barrie
