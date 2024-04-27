TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough

    Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough that left a man seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

    Police and paramedics responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.

    When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

    Meanwhile, officers are searching for a suspect who fled the scene in a blue sedan. No description has been released.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News