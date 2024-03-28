Son charged with murder after parents found dead inside St. Catharines home

A 43-year-old man has been charged for allegedly killing his parents in St. Catharines earlier this week.

On Thursday, Niagara police arrested Sean Owens and laid two counts of first-degree murder charges against him in the deaths of Celine-Marie Owens and Harold Owens.

Officers were initially called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy streets, on Monday afternoon for an ambulance assist.

When they arrived, officers located Celine-Marie and Harold dead inside the residence.

The cause of their deaths has not been released. Police have also not disclosed a motive for the killings.

Meanwhile, the suspect is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact homicide investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009462.

Anonymous information can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.