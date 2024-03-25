TORONTO
Toronto

    Homicide unit investigating after 2 people found dead inside house in St. Catharines

    A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
    An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in St. Catharines on Monday.

    Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said that uniformed officers responded to an “assist ambulance call” at a residence on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy streets, just after 12:15 p.m. There, they reportedly located two people deceased inside the house.

    Police said that the investigation is still in its initial stages, and further details about the identities of the deceased persons are not being released at this time.

    Detectives from the Homicide Unit have been assigned to this investigation. They are being helped by NRPS’s 1 District Detective Office, the Forensic Service Unit, and the Office of the Coroner.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009462, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

