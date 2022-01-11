Police in Peterborough have issued a public safety alert after “several disturbing incidents” involving squirrels being found with arrows in them.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that over the last few weeks, officers have been responding to the area of Western Avenue and Chamberlain Street where the squirrels were found.

Most recently, police said officers responded to two calls in the area, one on Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. and one on Jan. 11 at the same time.

Police believe that the weapon used in these incidents is a small compound bow and arrow, similar to the one seen in the image below.

“Peterborough Police remind residents of the dangers associated with shooting a high-velocity arrow in a residential neighbourhood including potentially injuring a person or other animals, both of which could result in criminal charges,” police said.

Anyone who comes across any injured wildlife is asked to contact the Ministry of Natural Resources at 1-877-847-7667. Police are asking anyone with information related to their investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.