TORONTO -- Homes on a small street in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood are being evacuated due to toxic and possibly explosive gas levels in the sewers.

Toronto Fire said they were called to the area of Bulbourne Road and Stevenson roads after residents reported smelling gasoline in their basement near a floor drain.

It was determined that an unknown solvent entered the storm sewer system, Toronto Fire said.

Toronto police reported that there were “high explosive levels from gas in the sewers” and as a result about eight homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Crews with Toronto Fire are going door-to-door to take gas readings. The Ministry of the Environment has been notified of the incidents.

Residents on Bulbourne Road between Stevenson Road and Garfella Drive will be moved to a TTC bus for shelter.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.