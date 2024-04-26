TORONTO
    • Woman who allegedly struck Toronto police horse with flagpole arrested

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    A woman who allegedly struck a Toronto police hose with a flagpole at a demonstration last month has been arrested.

    On March 30, police were in the area of Gerrard and Parliament streets to conduct crowd management at a protest.

    It’s alleged that at one point, a woman intentionally used a flagpole to strike the horse and fled the area. The horse was not injured.

    Earlier this month, police released images of the suspect in an effort to identify her.

    In a news release issued Friday, police announced the arrest of 61-year-old Mississauga Resident Maryam Alnazer.

    She’s charged with obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, two counts of assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

    Alnazer, who is one of a number of people arrested in connection with the March 30 protest, is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on June 3. 

