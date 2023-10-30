TORONTO
Toronto

    • Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50

    Ryan Smolkin, founder of Smoke's Poutinerie, has died. He was 50 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Smoke's Poutinerie Ryan Smolkin, founder of Smoke's Poutinerie, has died. He was 50 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Smoke's Poutinerie

    Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.

    The company attributed the Sunday death of 50-year-old Ryan Smolkin to unexpected complications from a recent surgery.

    Smolkin started the Ajax, Ont.-based brand in 2009, calling himself the company's chief entertainment officer.

    Under his leadership, Smoke's locations cropped up all over Canada and the brand expanded into the U.S.

    Prior to Smoke's, Smolkin owned a branding and design company that counted Nike, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Molson Breweries and Corus Entertainment as clients.

    Smoke's president and chief operating officer Mark Cunningham will take on Smolkin's role.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

    Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    • Windsor welcomes family fleeing Israel-Hamas fight

      Amid escalating tensions between their home country of Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza strip, Dan and Viktorya Robenko made the decision to flee the Middle East all together with their two young children. The safe place the Robenkos chose is Windsor and they arrived in the city Sunday with help from the local Jewish Federation.

    • VIDEO

      VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis

      Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.

    • Keep safety in mind this Halloween night

      As neighbourhood kids don their costumes and go door to door filling their candy bags this Halloween, Essex County OPP is reminding residents to keep safety in mind.

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News