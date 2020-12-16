TORONTO -- Dishni Jayasuriya is having a “December to remember,” thanks to a special event last weekend.

“It was so wonderful seeing the smiles on the faces of those kids,” she told CTV News Toronto.

The owner of Glama Gal Kids Spa Ajax held a virtual Breakfast with Santa on December 12, inviting kids and families from Durham Region who could use some Christmas cheer.

“We worked through Feed the Need in Durham to bring our experience to children living in shelters, families who rely on the services of food banks across the region, as well as to the children of frontline emergency providers,” Jayasuriya explained. “The event was called ‘Operation December to Remember.’”

Seventy-five families were part of the virtual Santa experience, with the program provided to them free of charge.

“We know that it’s not going to be Christmas ‘as usual,’ especially for families in need,” Jayasuriya said. “And that’s why, through this initiative, we set out to make it an extra special Christmas.”

Feed the Need in Durham helped Jayasuriya connect with the participants.

“It was really heartwarming to know that those kids were out there getting a warm breakfast, a virtual visit with Santa and a lovely amazing craft kit to be able to join in there and participate,” said Robyn McKibbon, community engagement coordinator with Feed the Need in Durham.

“They got to meet Santa virtually, talk to him, ask him questions,” Jayasuriya explained. “We then did a whole bunch of fun holiday crafts, a fun game of Christmas trivia, and then we did a virtual Jingle Hop dance party.”

Jayasuriya said it was important for her to give back, even in a year that has taken away so much.

“The impact of this pandemic has been really devastating on my small business,” she told CTV News Toronto. “But I’m more determined than ever to take the focus beyond profit margins. If it’s one thing this pandemic has taught me, it’s that we all have a role to play in keeping our community stronger together.”

McKibbon said she’s been impressed by the efforts of Durham region residents to bring attention to food insecurity during COVID-19, and touched by initiatives like “Operation December to Remember.”

“There’s so many good things that are happening out there, and certainly Dishni’s event is just one of those heartwarming things that is being done in the community,” McKibbon said.

As for Jayasuriya, she said her event lifted her own spirits, in addition to those of the families who took part.

“It was so fulfilling. My staff volunteered their time, several friends and family, customers as well as other small businesses,” she said. “They all rallied to bring this event to life, and it really shows that there’s so much good in this world and people are willing to step forward, even during difficult times.”