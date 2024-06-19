TORONTO
Toronto

    Six-year-old boy struck and killed by bus in Vaughan: police

    Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.

    The collision occurred in the area of Kleinburg Summit Way, near Kipling Avenue and Kirby Road, at around 8 a.m.

    The area is currently closed to traffic for the police investigation.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

