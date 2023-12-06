TORONTO
SIU investigating North York collision that sent 2 to hospital with serious injuries

The SIU is investigating a North York collision that send two people to hospital with serious injuries. (Mike Nguyễn/ CP24) The SIU is investigating a North York collision that send two people to hospital with serious injuries. (Mike Nguyễn/ CP24)

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a pedestrian-involved collision in North York that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred near Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue at around 11 p.m.

Paramedics say two adults, one male and one female, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the service is not directly involved but is providing assistance to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the OPP.

