SIU investigating after woman seriously injured in collision involving police in Oshawa

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a collision involving police in Oshawa on Saturday evening.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Durham Regional Police responded to an incident on Harmony Road, between Columbus and Howden roads.

When officers arrived, a 33-year-old woman allegedly took off in a vehicle, prompting police to follow her.

Shortly after, the woman allegedly collided with a police cruiser on Columbus Road East between Harmony Road and Wilson Road North.

The SIU said the woman was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned five investigators to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.