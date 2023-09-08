SIU charges Toronto police officer after investigation into shooting that left man seriously injured

An officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting in February that left a man seriously injured.

The officer was charged following an investigation into the incident by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

“The SIU investigation found that on Feb. 27, officers were called to a park in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive for a report of a man with a knife,” the SIU said in a press release Friday.

“Two officers discharged conducted energy weapons at the man. Another officer shot his firearm twice at the man. The man, 31, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Back in February, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters that officers were able to arrive on scene within minutes, due to the fact that the incident took place just a few hundred metres away from 12 Division headquarters.

Denette said at the time that officers did render medical care to the man prior to the arrival of paramedics. She also said there was body-worn camera footage that the SIU would review as part of its investigation.

On Friday, the SIU announced Cst. Andrew Davis is facing one count each of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to maim, wound, disfigure or endanger life.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court next month.

With files from CP24's Chris Fox