    • 'I'm not a liar': Sum 41 frontman addresses former manager's denial of abuse allegations

    Sum 41's Deryck Whibley is calling out his former manager after he denied the abuse allegations laid out in his new book.

    In Whibley's memoir published earlier this month, "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell," the singer alleges he was pressured into a sexual relationship with Greig Nori and details a manipulation of power on his former manager's part, which started shortly after Sum 41 started its career and continued for years.

    Whibley, 44, alleges their relationship began at a party when they were both high on ecstasy, and he was 18 while Nori was in his mid-30s.

    Nori claims Whibley's allegations are "a lie," and told The Canadian Press in a statement that it was the Sum 41 singer who initiated the relationship "aggressively."

    "The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship is false," Nori told the wire service, adding that the relationship "faded out" consensually.

    In a video posted to social media, Whibley addressed the Treble Charger frontman directly.

    "I take no pleasure in coming out with the truth about what happened between me and my ex-manager, but it was something that I just couldn't keep in anymore and I had to let it out," Whibley said. "It's come to my attention that Greig Nori has now called me a liar. I tell you right now, I stand behind every word that's in my book, 100 per cent. I'm not a liar."

    If Nori thinks otherwise, Whibley says they can settle the matter in court.

    "I'm going to speak to you directly Greig Nori, if you think I'm a liar, there's only one way to settle this: under oath, in front of a judge, in front of a jury, anytime you want. I'm ready, whenever you are."

    Whibley capped off the video by thanking his loved ones – from his band members, family, friends and fans – for their support during this time.

    "We'll get through this like we get through everything else," he said.

    With files from The Canadian Press 

