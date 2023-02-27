Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by police officer in North York

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by police in North York.

Police were initially called to a park near Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person armed with a knife and walking a dog who was threatening another man, the Special Investigations Unit says.

The SIU says that officers arrived on scene and located the man in the park, at which point some sort of interaction took place.

Two officers discharged conducted energy weapons during the course of that interaction while a third officer shot the man, the SIU said.

The man sustained at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics say that he sustained life-threatening injuries.

The SIU has invoked its mandate and will be conducting a full investigation.

They have assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

A cruiser is shown surrounded by police tape at the scene of a police-involved shooting investigation in North York.

Black Creek Drive, meanwhile, is closed in both directions from Lawrence to Eglinton avenues.

Aerial footage from CP24 shows one police cruiser surrounded by police tape in the middle of an intersection. Scattered debris can been seen next to the vehicle.

Police say that no other injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

A command post has been set up and there is expected to be a significant police presence in the area for an extended period of time.

“We are asking anyone that was within the park or the vicinity to make themselves available to investigators,” Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters during a brief press conference on Monday morning.