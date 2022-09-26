SIU called in after two men killed, another seriously hurt during 'police-involved' collision in Hamilton

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after two men were killed and another was seriously injured in a "police-involved" collision in downtown Hamilton.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on John Street, near Young Street, in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood.

According to Hamilton Police Service, two passengers died during an attempted traffic stop for possible impaired driving. Another person sustained serious injuries, they said.

Hamilton paramedics told CP24 that they assessed four men between the ages of 20 and 40 at the scene, and one of them was pronounced dead. Three others, including one without vital signs, were transported to the hospital.

No further information was provided about the victims.

The SIU, in a news release, said there was an "interaction" between a Hamilton police officer and a man who was allegedly driving "erratically" on John Street, near Forest Avenue.

The civilian agency said the man driving that vehicle fled northbound on John Street and hit another driver who was travelling westbound on Young Street.

Two male passengers in the vehicle that was struck were killed. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was pronounced dead. The driver was taken to hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that fled was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Autopsies on the two victims are set to take place on Wedneday.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to this case.

John Street, near Young Street, was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

Halton police also assisted with the investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police, as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service, where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.