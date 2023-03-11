SIU called in after Peel police officer involved in collision in Brampton

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a police officer was involved in a collision in Brampton.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main Street North and Vodden Street East.

One of the two people in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital. They have since been transferred to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, Peel Regional police said in a tweet.

The other person’s injuries are unknown.

Police said the officer has minor injuries, but is “fine.”

Main Street from Archibald to English streets is closed “indefinitely,” they said.

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More to come.