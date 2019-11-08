Single-vehicle crash in North York sends female driver to hospital without vital signs
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 5:57PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 8, 2019 6:18PM EST
A single-vehicle crash in North York on Friday evening has sent a female driver to hospital without vital signs.
Police said the incident happpened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 401 eastbound near Weston Road.
Once emergency crews arrived, they located a female driver who was unresponsive and without vital signs before being transported to hospital, police said.
In a video posted to twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it is unclear whether the female driver’s injuries were due to trauma or a medical condition.
As a result, the collector lanes on Highway 401 at Weston Road have been blocked off as police investigate.