

CTV News Toronto





Police have closed a stretch of the Toronto-bound QEW in Burlington due to a single-vehicle crash in the area.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes just past Burloak Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

One person is reportedly suffering from “very serious” injuries, he said.

“There was one person apparently trapped in the vehicle being treated by paramedics and EMS at this time,” Schmidt said during a Periscope video.

No other details on the victim’s condition were immediately available.

All Toronto-bound lanes have been closed at Burloak Drive as a result.

“I would suspect that the eastbound lanes at Burloak will remain closed for several hours while they conduct their investigation,” he said.

OPP’s collision investigation team has been called to the scene.

More to come…