Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
Danone Canada told CTV News Toronto that while the third-party production facility in Pickering, Ont. where the recalled products were made remains closed during an ongoing Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) investigation, production has resumed elsewhere.
“We have progressively ramped up production of our Silk refrigerated products in other facilities and products impacted by the recall are gradually coming back to shelves,” a spokesperson said in an email on Wednesday.
The news comes after the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced Monday that a third person had died in connection with the Silk and Great Value brand plant-based milk recall.
Ontario’s Ministry of Health confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that the third person who died was from the province. The other two deaths linked to the outbreak were also from Ontario, CTV News Toronto previously reported.
The products, including almond, oat, cashew and coconut-based milk substitutes, were recalled on July 8. Since then, PHAC has confirmed 20 cases of listeriosis, including 13 in Ontario, five in Quebec and one each in Nova Scotia and Alberta. Fifteen of those individuals were hospitalized as a result of their infection.
The people who became sick, the CFIA said, developed symptoms between August 2023 and early July 2024 and most of them were adults above the age of 50. At least 17 of the infections started in June and July, CFIA data shows.
Officials said more illnesses linked to the outbreak may continue to be reported because the illness reporting period is between nine and 29 days.
The CFIA said the affected products were distributed across the country.
Symptoms of listeriosis may start as early as three days after eating contaminated food, but could take up to 70 days after exposure to develop. The CFIA said symptoms include fever, nausea, cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, constipation and muscle aches. However, in severe cases, the bacteria can spread to the nervous system and cause symptoms like stiff neck, confusion, headache and loss of balance.
People with weakened immune systems and adults over the age of 60 are particularly at risk of developing severe listeriosis symptoms after exposure. Pregnant women and their unborn or newborn babies are also at a heightened risk.
If you believe you have any of the recalled products, a full list of which can be found here, the CFIA says throw them out or return them to the retailer. If you think you are experiencing symptoms of a Listeria infection, contact your doctor.
Why does it take so long for listeriosis symptoms to develop?
Keith Warriner is a professor of food science at the University of Guelph and says the reason listeriosis symptoms can sometimes be delayed is due to the pathogen’s ability to avoid detection by the body’s immune system.
“The Listeria are held within a vacuole to protect against being attacked by the immune system,” the former chef told CTV News Toronto in an email. “Eventually it can enter the bloodstream, nervous system or placenta which causes listeriosis.”
Warriner said that Listeria is especially resilient as it can survive in an open field as well as in the gastrointestinal tract of an animal.
As for how the pathogen may have found its way inside the Pickering plant, Warriner listed a number of possible sources, including the nuts used in the dairy-alternative beverages, the air coming into the facility, workers’ shoes, rodents or insects.
“Once within the facility, then Listeria could grow on almond milk and form biofilms that are difficult to remove. Listeria has been known to persist in processing facilities for years,” he said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
'I am disgusted as any Canadian': Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
'Not left, not right, but forward': Dominic Cardy officially launches new centrist federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
Canada's trade minister criticizes higher U.S. softwood lumber duties as unfair
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Ryan Reynolds had a few questions for Blake Lively's 'It Ends with Us' leading man
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
U.S. safety agency ends probe of Tesla suspension failures without seeking a recall
U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that suspension parts can fail on nearly 75,000 Tesla vehicles, and they won't seek a recall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal flood: What to do with your garbage, city by city
Municipalities across the Greater Montreal area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.
-
Flooded basement cleanup could be a health hazard: How to stay safe
For anyone cleaning their basements, rooms and other areas that sustained heavy water damage during the Aug. 9 storm in Montreal, there are several health risks associated with cleaning up water.
-
'I know it's extremely difficult,' says public safety minister after flooding
Quebec Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel talks of the damage caused by post-tropical storm Debby, including the municipalities still under states of emergency, flooded homes and residents forced from their houses.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
'Trailblazing' former Ottawa MP, city councillor Marlene Catterall dies
Federal and local politicians are remembering former Ottawa Member of Parliament, city councillor and social activist Marlene Catterall.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Kitchener
-
Paris man wanted for kidnapping after woman assaulted in Wellesley Township
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
-
Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
London
-
Vigil to be held for Anna Bielli
A vigil is being held tonight for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River. Anna Bielli's body was found in the river on Aug. 4 near Western University.
-
Unclaimed London Ont. ticket wins $500,000 Lotto Max draw
Check your lottery numbers, last night’s draw could see a big winner in our own backyard.
-
Fire rips through east-end townhouse unit
A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety. Around 10:15 p.m. firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.
Windsor
-
Complaint launched against Canada Post over paused mail service in Sandwich Town
Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.
-
What you need to know about mpox: WECHU
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are currently zero cases of mpox in the region.
-
Check your tickets: $1-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Windsor
OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.
Barrie
-
Dog stolen from front lawn in Barrie's west end
Police in Barrie are asking for the public's help after they say a dog was stolen late Wednesday morning from a west-end neighbourhood.
-
Oro-Medonte retiree wins $100,000 with Lotto 6/49
A retired entrepreneur from Oro-Medonte who has been playing the lottery for three years dreamed of winning big, but now that dream has come true after winning $100,000.
-
Barrie man faces weapons charges following incident involving teen
One man accused of armed robbery faces several charges while police seek to arrest a second following an incident involving a youth in Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Manitoba bringing back ankle monitors for bail
Ankle monitors are returning to Manitoba for people out on bail.
-
Stabbing on Winnipeg bus sends man to hospital: police
A stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Tuesday sent a man to the hospital in unstable condition.
Atlantic
-
Ernesto gains hurricane strength, starts move northward towards Bermuda
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Edmonton
-
Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park last week.
-
Wildfire smoke returns to Edmonton and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
From Mozart to Pixar music, Symphony Under the Sky returns to Edmonton for a 4-day outdoor music event
The Symphony Under The Sky music festival makes its return to Edmonton next week.
Calgary
-
Kitten found dead in southwest Calgary in disturbing case of animal abuse
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 2 south of Calgary
One person was killed in a highway crash south of Calgary on Wednesday morning.
-
Four charged following year-long drug trafficking investigation: Calgary police
Four people are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges following a year-long Calgary police investigation.
Regina
-
Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. man loses bid to quash conviction for sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
A Melfort-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times at a New Year’s Eve party has lost his appeal to get a new trial.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man loses bid to quash conviction for sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
A Melfort-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times at a New Year’s Eve party has lost his appeal to get a new trial.
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
A Saskatoon woman who called police after stabbing a man has been arrested
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Fire leaves 4 critically injured, dozens displaced from Vancouver affordable housing
A fire that broke out at an affordable housing development in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight has left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced.
-
More than one-third of B.C. residents worried about rent, mortgage payments: poll
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
-
B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver
Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
More than one-third of B.C. residents worried about rent, mortgage payments: poll
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
-
Calls to keep lighthouse keepers at 2 stations on Vancouver Island
There are calls for the federal government to rescind an order that’s set to pull lighthouse keepers from duty at two stations along Vancouver Island’s famous West Coast Trail.
-
B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver
Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.