One person seriously injured in Brampton shooting

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police say it happened on Olympia Crescent, near Bovaird Drive West and Chinguacousy Road, just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim who had been shot.

Police say he was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.