TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man taken to hospital after stabbing on TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing on a streetcar on Dundas Street West, near University Avenue, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Tomislav Stefanac/CP24) Police are on the scene of a stabbing on a streetcar on Dundas Street West, near University Avenue, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Tomislav Stefanac/CP24)
    Share

    A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.

    Toronto police say they were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West, west of University Avenue, just after 3 p.m. for a stabbing.

    Two people were involved in an altercation on a streetcar, which resulted in one man being stabbed, police say.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, police say the suspect, described as a male with a slim build and wearing all-black clothing, fled westbound on Dundas Street West.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Could Budweiser Gardens be getting a new name?

      Canada Life and Oak View Group have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename Budweiser Gardens, the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, to ‘Canada Life Place.’

    • TVDSB names interim director of education

      The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has named an interim Director of Education. The Board of Trustees has named Bill Tucker to the position, effective immediately, following the news that Mark Fisher would be taking a leave.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News