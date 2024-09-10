Man taken to hospital after stabbing on TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West, west of University Avenue, just after 3 p.m. for a stabbing.

Two people were involved in an altercation on a streetcar, which resulted in one man being stabbed, police say.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect, described as a male with a slim build and wearing all-black clothing, fled westbound on Dundas Street West.