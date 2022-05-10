Should you vote strategically in the Ontario election? This Toronto group says yes
A group of more than 200 volunteers in Toronto is hoping to unseat the Progressive Conservatives by encouraging voters to band together and cast their ballots for the non-PC candidates most likely to win.
But experts say this form of strategic voting may be next to impossible to carry out successfully.
"Every vote is a strategic vote of some kind. It's just a matter of what strategy you're using," Tim Ellis, organizer of Not One Seat, told CTV News Toronto.
Not One Seat is a grassroots organization created specifically to oust Doug Ford from power in the 2022 election. The group of volunteers hopes to identify candidates in Toronto ridings that are well positioned to win in an effort to prevent vote splitting among the NDP, Liberals and Green parties.
"Those parties are splitting this vote, leaving room for Doug Ford's PCs to come up and win in many seats," Ellis said. "Toronto can do this, Toronto can make a difference. We've just got to unite our votes."
The group is using a number of methods to determine who these "unity candidates" may be, including their experience in government, deep roots in the community, fundraising abilities, polling, voter turnout, and past electoral trends.
The idea of voting strategically is not unique to the 2022 election—there have been many organizations and even political parties that have made the suggestion. In 2018, the NDP made a direct pitch to Liberal voters, encouraging them to vote their way by positioning them as the only other choice.
This year is no exception.
Both the NDP and the Liberals are currently trying to make themselves appear as though they are the only political party that can defeat the Progressive Conservatives—who have a seemingly steady lead in the polls as of May 11.
The problem, experts say, is that polling is rarely able to provide accurate real-time voting data.
"It's very unusual to have substantive local real time data on people's voting intentions," Tim Abray, a PhD candidate and teaching fellow at Queen's University, told CTV News Toronto. "It's the reason that predictions, when they're made about the province generally or about the country generally, tend to be a bit better than when predictions are made about the local riding level."
He said some projections that use statistical models may be able to accurately guess the overall outcome of an election, but "they are not particularly great about the granular details." Voters who may be trying to take a certain action to avoid vote splitting may actually, unbeknown to them, contribute to the very outcome they are hoping to prevent, according to Abray.
He added that there are also very few races, particularly in Ontario, in which there is a genuine three-way race.
"It involves an incredible amount of interpersonal communication. It involves coordination of people on a real level," Abray said. "They need to actually work together to accomplish that. And there needs to be some agreement about what the best strategic choice is."
"So what ends up happening is that all of this talk about strategic voting tends to make a bit of a scramble of things, it tends to send people off in different directions, they may end up voting for people that they don't actually believe in or support, thinking that it's going to prevent a worse outcome."
Not One Seat says it will be using a variety of communications strategies to reach voters, including the creation of memes and videos that can be distributed on social media platforms. Ellis said his "creative team" aims to push their message in a coordinated way without using paid advertising.
"Instead, we're doing all grassroots organic stuff, every day that the application team gets their posts for the day, and they distribute it. And then people who respond to it are invited to join that network as well. So it should be constantly growing and scaling with our message out."
People line up to vote at a west-end Toronto church on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, a non-profit organization advocating for democratic reform, says it's impossible to know if there is a moment in Ontario history in which strategic voting has been successful due to a lack of information.
He said that in order for a poll or survey to be conducted properly to make a determination for strategic voting, it would need to be done a day or two before election day.
"You can try to vote strategically. But you're just not going to get the information that will really allow you to do that accurately," he said.
HOW DOES OUR VOTING SYSTEM WORK?
Ontario uses the first-past-the-post voting system, which means that residents cast their ballot for who they want to represent their ridings—not the person they want to be premier or the political party they support.
The leader of the political party that gets the most elected representatives in the legislature is then thrust into that power position.
Abray says the system itself doesn't lend itself well to strategic voting and depends on residents "paying attention" to who they want in office.
"The challenge with it is our system is based on the idea that what you're doing is, you're picking someone who is going to make rules that you're going to have to live by. You are literally handing over a small piece of your personal autonomy to another human being, who for a set period of time—four years—is going to get to tell you what to do in various spheres of life.
"The more we pay attention to some sort of strategic effort, the less we pay attention to who it is we're actually selecting. And that can have much more serious consequences."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine halts some Russian natural gas flows to Europe
Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas on Wednesday through a hub that feeds European homes and stoves, while Kyiv's military claimed it made some gains in grinding battles near a key northeastern city.
RCMP cleared border blockades without Emergencies Act powers, committee hears
Extraordinary powers granted to police under the Emergencies Act weren't used to clear protest blockades at Canada's border crossings, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Tuesday.
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada
Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.
Al Jazeera reporter shot, killed while covering Israeli raid in West Bank
A female journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, while Israel claimed there was evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.
Secret chamber beneath a home reveals Iron Age mysteries
An unexpected discovery has revealed ancient artwork that was once part of an Iron Age complex beneath a house in southeastern Turkey.
Canadians to see biggest price increase at restaurants over cooking oil shortage: expert
Poor harvests due to climate change, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created food production shortages worldwide, with cooking oil being the latest product impacted.
'It's absurd': Texas art collector finds authentic Roman bust at Goodwill
Four years after stumbling on an ancient Roman bust at a Texas Goodwill store, Laura Young speaks to CTV National News about her lucky find, which is now on temporary display at an art museum in San Antonio.
A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane in a Florida airport after the pilot became incapacitated
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport when the pilot became incapacitated.
Montreal
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Man who punched Montreal teen soccer ref -- a grandfather and ex-teacher -- apologizes
The man who was captured on video assaulting a teenage soccer referee has apologized, saying he's 'deeply pained' by his own actions and is seeking help. He said he's a grandfather, whose grandson was playing in the under-14 match, and a former teacher.
-
Quebec criticized for lagging hearing loss detection in babies
Two Quebec associations are criticizing how slow the province has been to extend access to the Quebec newborn hearing test program.
London
-
'Transport mishap' at truck wash in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department has shared dramatic images of an incident at Blue Beacon Truck Wash.
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death of Ilderton, Ont. paramedic
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Highbury Avenue between Hamilton Road and 401 to close for road work
Beginning at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Highbury Avenue — between Hamilton Road and Highway 401 — will be closed to all motorists for maintenance.
Kitchener
-
Close to 300 nursing vacancies in Waterloo region: union
The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is calling the situation at hospitals in Waterloo region and across the province "cataclysmic," as a nursing shortage continues to cause challenges.
-
New $72 million theatre opens in Stratford
Construction of the theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay man found guilty of 1980 murder, eligible for parole after 15 years
The man charged 40 years after the brutal murder of a North Bay woman in her home has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
-
A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane in a Florida airport after the pilot became incapacitated
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport when the pilot became incapacitated.
-
Inside the manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, jailer
It was about three hours after sheriff's officials in Alabama realized a capital murder suspect and a senior jail official who had taken him for a mental health evaluation had disappeared when Sheriff Rick Singleton called in the U.S. marshals.
Ottawa
-
Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa
Ottawa could see record-breaking warm temperatures today and throughout the week.
-
Pricey diesel fuelling price hikes elsewhere in economy
Diesel plays a big role in fuelling the economy and the high prices are not helping to slow the surging cost of almost everything.
-
OCDSB indefinitely postpones debate on bringing back school cops
A motion by OCDSB trustee Donna Blackburn to 'engage in discussions' with OPS was briefly debated at a board meeting Tuesday, but trustees voted to shelve it.
Windsor
-
Worker dies after industrial accident in Harrow: OPP
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
-
Chatham-Kent firefighters battle large pallet fire in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a large pallet fire in Wallaceburg on Wednesday morning.
-
Driver charged after truck and train collide in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 43-year-old driver after a truck and train collision.
Barrie
-
Motorcycle crash in Springwater Township sends one to hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Springwater Township Tuesday afternoon.
-
Barrie man's challenges one year after surviving battle with COVID-19
One year ago, Brian Gillespie beat the odds and left the hospital after a gruelling three-month fight with COVID-19.
-
Senior robbed of wallet, pushed to ground by thief: OPP
Provincial police are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer and pushed a senior to the ground after stealing from his wallet in Wasaga Beach.
Atlantic
-
More evidence emerges of N.S. mass shooter's long history of domestic abuse
The former wife of the man responsible for the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia says he once pinned her to the floor during a fit of rage, confirming that the killer's violence towards women extended back to the 1990s.
-
High gas prices have some looking to provincial governments for relief
With record high gas prices, now well over 200 cents per litre in parts of Canada, prices are expected to soar even higher as the summer driving season nears.
-
Wildfire in Yarmouth County continues to grow; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after suspected shooting, crash in southeast Calgary
Police responded to a crash and reports of gunfire in a southeast intersection Tuesday night that left one person dead.
-
Magic Makar: Avalanche defenseman turns in dominant series
Makar's 10 points are the most in league history by a defenseman through four games in any playoff year, according to NHL Stats.
-
Turnstiles for Calgary Transit? City not ruling it out to increase safety at stations
Calgary's general manager of transportation says testing out turnstiles or some other type of closed-access system on transit will be explored as work continues to increase safety for riders.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba closes some provincial campgrounds and trails amid flooding issues
The Manitoba government is informing residents that it has closed some campgrounds and trails amid flooding issues around the province.
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rain
The province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.
-
RCMP cleared border blockades without Emergencies Act powers, committee hears
Extraordinary powers granted to police under the Emergencies Act weren't used to clear protest blockades at Canada's border crossings, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver traffic: These summer events could lead to delays, road closures
With many summer events returning to Vancouver after a pandemic-related hiatus, drivers are being warned that road closures and traffic delays are also coming back.
-
Nesting birds to blame for days of power outages impacting thousands of British Columbians
When the lights went out for thousands of hydro customers in B.C.'s Interior, residents probably thought of the weather, or wondered if something had knocked down a power pole. The actual cause, it turns out, was birds.
-
B.C. township that sold man's property without 'proper or any notice' ordered to pay $350K
A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.
Edmonton
-
Man who sexually assaulted woman near southeast Edmonton park sought by police
Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in broad daylight in southeast Edmonton.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer air rolls back in
The cool spell is over. After three straight days with highs in single digits, we'll be back to average this afternoon.
-
Conservative leadership candidates prep for first official party debate
Six candidates competing to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will meet on stage tonight for the first of two official debates. The event in Edmonton comes less than a week after five out of the six contenders put on a feisty performance during an unofficial debate in Ottawa, where much focus was paid to fighting COVID-19 mandates and the recent convoy protest in the nation's capital.