Liberal leader gaining appeal, while PC Party retains overall lead, Nanos survey suggests
A new survey shows the Progressive Conservatives continue to enjoy a lead over the other parties almost a week into campaigning, however the Liberals appear to be gaining ground in terms of their leader’s appeal.
While 29 per cent of respondents to the Nanos Research survey listed PC Leader Doug Ford as their preferred choice for premier, 24.1 per cent listed Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, 20.3 per cent listed NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and four per cent listed Green Leader Mike Schreiner.
That’s more than a seven-point gain for Del Duca, who sat at 17 per cent support when the last survey was conducted on May 2. Since then Ford dropped nearly one point and Horwath dropped 2.5 points.
“The Ford Progressive Conservatives continue to have an advantage over the Del Duca Liberals,” Nanos Research Chief Data Scientist Nik Nanos said in a statement. “On the preferred Premier measure Ford is ahead but Del Duca has registered a positive increase after the first week of the campaign.”
Among decided voters, support for the PC party dropped slightly from a week ago from 36.9 per cent to 35.4 per cent, according to the survey. Support for the Liberal and NDP parties remained steady at 30.4 per cent and 23.7 per cent respectively. Green Party support slid slightly from 4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent.
Among decided voters in the GTA, the Progressive Conservatives (35 per cent) and the Liberals (35.2 per cent) are neck and neck, while in the rest of Ontario the PCs (35.9 per cent) enjoy a sizeable lead over the Liberals (24.6 per cent) as well as the NDP (28.9 per cent).
CTV News and CP24 commissioned the survey conducted by Nanos Research.
To conduct the survey, Nanos reached out to 500 Ontario residents of voting age by phone and online between May 7 and May 8. The margin of error for a poll of that size is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
The campaign officially kicked off on May 4 and Ontario voters will head to the polls on June 2.
METHODOLOGY
Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (landand celllines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 500 residents of Ontario, 18 years of age or older, between May 7 to 8, 2022 as part of a tracking survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and were administered the survey online.
The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Ontario. Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs. The margin of error for a random survey of 500 Ontario residents is 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
