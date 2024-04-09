Should the cops involved in Ejaz Choudry's death remain anonymous? Court considers shielding identities of officers

Lawyers for the five police officers involved in the 2020 shooting death of Mississauga father Ejaz Choudry will argue that their clients’ identities should be kept hidden within ongoing civil proceedings at a hearing in a downtown Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.

Choudry, who had schizophrenia, was fatally shot by police inside his Mississauga apartment on the evening of June 20, 2020.

Officers arrived at the residence at around 5 p.m. after his daughter called paramedics for assistance. He had not taken his medication, she reported, and was in crisis.

At around 8 p.m., Choudry, still inside the unit, had stopped responding to officers, they said. Police then breached the home and fired their weapons.

Choudry, 62, died at the scene.

In 2021, an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog found no reasonable grounds to criminally charge any of the officers and all five were cleared.

A lawsuit filed by Choudry's family two years later, claims Peel police allowed a “straightforward mental health call” to turn into a “high-risk tactical operation” that ultimately resulted in the father of four's death.

It is these civil proceedings, and the subsequent public court records produced, in which police have requested their identities be protected under a publication ban and anonymity order.

Ted Key, representing the officers at Tuesday’s hearing, argued that releasing their identities would put them and their families at risk. In affidavits, they wrote individuals had threatened their safety and to release their addresses. The officers also referred to other cases of police shootings where individuals displayed ‘wanted’ posters featuring the names and likenesses of other Peel police officers.

Key argues the officers’ right to safety outweighs the public’s right to open court documents.

Following the officers’ submissions, lawyers for the Choudry family, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), the Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association (CMLA), and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) will have the opportunity to make their own submissions. Back in November, the latter three groups were granted intervener status to provide context on and argue as to why the officers' names should be made public.

“This case, in particular, struck us as important because of the accountability concerns that it involves,” Shakir Rahim, director of the criminal justice program at the CCLA told CTV News Toronto at the time. “We know that there is systemic racism in policing, that there are serious concerns around how police treat people with mental health issues, both of which this litigation bears upon."

“That’s just one of the instances where we think the open court principle particularly has to be defended," Rahim said.

The hearing began at 10 a.m. and is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come…