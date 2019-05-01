

CTV News Toronto





After days of water damage across Ontario, flood concerns are encroaching on Toronto.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority says water levels in Lake Ontario are rising and the numbers are nearing those recorded during the floods of 2017.

A shoreline hazard warning was issued for the Toronto Islands and areas along Lake Ontario in the city limits on Tuesday afternoon.

“What we’re entering into is kind of long, prolonged lake level situation. When the days are windy, then those beaches can actually start to be harmful as we start to get those high waves,” Rehana Rajabali of the TRCA told CTV News Toronto.

“In addition to that, with the lake levels themselves being elevated, we can start to see impacts like actual flooding as we had in 2017.”

The spring floods of 2017 eroded significant parts of the shoreline and resulted in a three-month closure of Centreville, an amusement park on Centre Island.

Lake levels rose to an average of 75.58 metres, the highest point recorded being 75.93.

Currently, Lake Ontario is sitting just short of that, at 75.5.

The TRCA says wind gusts of up to 60 km/h on Wednesday could bring off-shore waves higher than two metres, increasing the chance of flooding or ponding. Environment Canada is calling for showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Things aren’t expected to dry up until Saturday morning.

“We have lake levels combined with waves, as will be the case tomorrow (Wednesday) because those waves can also increase the kind of erosion that we might have as well as the ponding that we see along beaches,” Rajabali said.

“Now with the elevated lake levels, they are going to continue to rise over the next few weeks, but we won’t really see what the peak lake level is until usually the end of May or early June.”

The TRCA it has been working with the city to ensure those living on Toronto Islands don’t get blindsided.

City spokesperson Brad Ross said efforts are underway to “mitigate a repeat of 2017.”

“While the lake is at 2017 levels, a number of steps were taken after that flood to prevent recurrence. Pumps in berms and pits suck water in, then pump it out as it crests,” Ross tweeted on Wednesday, referring to Ward’s Island, where there are a number of homes and businesses.

He said ferry docks have also been rebuilt since then, which allows ferry service to continue today.

“The island is open and staff anticipate that won’t change,” he wrote. “High winds today mean high waves, so shorelines across the city will see erosion. Please be careful if near the lake.”

The TRCA echoed that notion of preparedness.

“Of course we’re much more prepared and have these excellent communication channels that are open,” Rajabali said. “We’ve been working with all of our municipal partners over the last week and ten days just to get all of our ducks in a row together.”

Residents on the island say they’re concerned, but have learned from the past.

“We have an emergency preparedness committee that sent out a notice a few hours ago saying it was a 50/50 chance that water would come over and flood certain parts of the island,” one resident told CTV News Toronto.

The warning is expected to remain in effect until May 8.

Residents and visitors to the island are being urged to check the city’s website to see if any trails or beaches have been closed due to flooding or erosion.