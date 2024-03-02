TORONTO
Toronto

    • Shooting in Woodbridge leaves 16-year-old girl injured, police appeal for witnesses

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Police are on the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
    York Regional Police say a 16-year-old girl has been shot in Woodbridge.

    Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Highway 7 on Saturday night for a shooting.

    The extent of the girl’s injuries is unknown. However, because the victim is a minor, police say that they are immediately treating it as serious.

    Police say they are trying to determine if she was shot with a pellet gun. The circumstances that led to the shooting are not immediately clear.

    At the time of the incident, police say that there was an “unplanned car meet going on in the area,” with over 100 people in attendance.

    Police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators.

    Anyone with video footage, including dashcam, cell phone or security recordings from the area around the time of the incident are urged to come forward by police by contacting the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-867-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    No suspect information has been released.

