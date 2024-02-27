Shooting in Toronto's Entertainment District leaves 3 injured

Police are searching for at least two suspects after they say three people were shot in the city’s Entertainment District early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street for reports of a shooting on the sidewalk outside a hotel in the downtown neighbourhood.

When they arrived, two victims were located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A man in his mid-to-late 30s had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, police said, while a woman in her early 20s had been shot in the finger.

Police said they later learned that a third victim had made their own way to hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the lower back.

All three were treated in hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

“There are at least two suspects that were on scene. They fled in an unknown direction,” Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik told reporters on Tuesday.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was a targeted shooing.”

He said it is unclear how the suspects arrived in the area and if they fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the area at the time of the shooting to contact investigators at 52 Division.