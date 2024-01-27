TORONTO
Toronto

    Shooting in Oshawa sends 1 person to hospital in serious condition

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in Oshawa that sent one man to hospital on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Police are on the scene of a shooting in Oshawa that sent one man to hospital on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.
    A shooting in Oshawa has left one man seriously injured, Durham police say.

    Officers responded to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street on Saturday for reports of an armed person.

    When they arrived, police say officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre in serious condition.

    Meanwhile, a male suspect was taken into custody, police say.

    The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

