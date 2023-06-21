Shooting in Mississauga leaves two injured

Police are responding to a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Wanita Road and Oakwood Avenue in the city's Port Credit neighbourhood at 8:30 p.m.

At least two people have been shot, police said. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and as such members of the public are being asked to avoid it.

This is a developing story. More to come.