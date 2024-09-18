'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
WARNING: This article contains graphic content that may be disturbing for some readers
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say that at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 6, the suspect, described as a five-foot-five South Asian woman, arrived at the victim’s residence near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue.
“Hello, I’m here for the Porsche,” the suspect is heard saying in the video, referring to the 2022 Porsche Cayenne parked in the driveway which was listed for sale on Auto Trader.
The suspect tells the victim she is waiting for her father and is interested in “taking a look” at the vehicle.
The video then cuts to the driveway, where the suspect can be seen in the driver’s seat of the Porsche. The victim closes the passenger side door and makes his way around the hood before arriving at the driver’s side door.
- Watch the full video in the player above
As the vehicle turns on and moves slightly, the victim tries to get inside before making his way to the rear of the vehicle.
That’s when the suspect floors it and reverses the vehicle onto the street. The victim is carried along with the vehicle and appears to be run over by one of the back wheels.
The suspect drove away in the stolen vehicle, police said, noting that an accomplice vehicle, described as a grey SUV, was also involved in the theft.
Police said the victim sustained injuries, the extent of which were not disclosed by police.
Investigators ask anyone with information related to the investigation to call them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1152 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
