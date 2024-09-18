TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga

    Share

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content that may be disturbing for some readers

    Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.

    Peel Regional Police say that at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 6, the suspect, described as a five-foot-five South Asian woman, arrived at the victim’s residence near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue.

    “Hello, I’m here for the Porsche,” the suspect is heard saying in the video, referring to the 2022 Porsche Cayenne parked in the driveway which was listed for sale on Auto Trader.

    The suspect tells the victim she is waiting for her father and is interested in “taking a look” at the vehicle.

    The video then cuts to the driveway, where the suspect can be seen in the driver’s seat of the Porsche. The victim closes the passenger side door and makes his way around the hood before arriving at the driver’s side door.

    • Watch the full video in the player above

    As the vehicle turns on and moves slightly, the victim tries to get inside before making his way to the rear of the vehicle.

    That’s when the suspect floors it and reverses the vehicle onto the street. The victim is carried along with the vehicle and appears to be run over by one of the back wheels.

    The suspect drove away in the stolen vehicle, police said, noting that an accomplice vehicle, described as a grey SUV, was also involved in the theft.

    Police said the victim sustained injuries, the extent of which were not disclosed by police.

    Investigators ask anyone with information related to the investigation to call them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1152 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News