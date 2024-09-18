22 bus shelters in Brampton damaged: police

Twenty-two bus shelters throughout Brampton have been damaged, police say.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said swaths of bus shelters were found destroyed on separate occasions throughout late August and early September.

On Aug. 28, eight bus shelters along Ebenezer and The Gore roads, as well as Cottrelle Boulevard, were found damaged during the early morning hours.

Then, on Sept. 8, officers said six more were damaged along Clarkway Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard, and then nearly a week later on Sept. 13, another eight bus shelters along Clarkway Drive and Ebenzer Road were hit.

Police did not share details about the severity of the property damage, and could not provide suspect information at this time.

Investigators ask anyone with information, or who have video of these incidents, to call them at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.