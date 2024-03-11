TORONTO
    • Shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured: paramedics

    A man suffered serious injuries after a shooting near Rathburn and Martin Grove roads on Monday morning. A man suffered serious injuries after a shooting near Rathburn and Martin Grove roads on Monday morning.
    One man suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

    It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near Rathburn and Martin Grove roads.

    Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

